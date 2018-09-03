Baroka sign former Ajax midfielder

The midfielder joins Bakgaga as a free agent after leaving Ajax Cape Town at the start of July.

This was after the Urban Warriors decided not to extend his contract after 17 years at the club.

“Baroka nation, please help us in welcoming the newly signed midfielder Losper Toriq to Baroka,” wrote the Limpopo outfit on their official Twitter account.

@Baroka_FC nation, please help us in welcoming the newly signed midfielder Losper Toriq to @Baroka_FC pic.twitter.com/8SpwN8pXYI — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) 3 September 2018

