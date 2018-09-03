 
PSL News 3.9.2018 04:21 pm

Baroka sign former Ajax midfielder

Phakaaathi Reporter
Toriq Losper of Ajax Cape Town (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Baroka FC have announced the signing of midfielder Toriq Losper.

The midfielder joins Bakgaga as a free agent after leaving Ajax Cape Town at the start of July.

This was after the Urban Warriors decided not to extend his contract after 17 years at the club.

“Baroka nation, please help us in welcoming the newly signed midfielder Losper Toriq to Baroka,” wrote the Limpopo outfit on their official Twitter account.

ALSO READ: Injury rules Billiat out of Zimbabwe squad

