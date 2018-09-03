Chiefs youngster joins US club

The 21-year-old, who played for Chiefs’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge, has signed a two-year deal with Coastal Caroline Chanticleers which represent Coastal Carolina University in the Sun Belt Conference.

His move to the US was confirmed by his father, River Ntsabeleng.

“It all started at the time when South African-born Chanticleers assistant coach Kyle Timm attended one of the Varsity Football Cup games where Katlego scored an astonishing goal,” Ntsabeleng senior is quoted as saying by Goal.

“From that game, they started to follow his supreme technical ability which assisted the national side to secure a 2-1 victory over Lesotho in the final of the 2017 Cosafa Under-20 Championships,” he explained.

“I would like to pay my huge gratitude to Chiefs for believing in Katlego. I don’t have any doubts that soon he will overcome the challenges that come with being [in a] foreign country. I also hope that he can keep making the fans happy,” said Ntsabeleng’s father.

Katlego made an impression earlier this year, netting a crucial strike which saw his side record a 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the MultiChoice Diski Shield Cup.

