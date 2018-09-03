 
menu
PSL News 3.9.2018 04:49 pm

Chiefs youngster joins US club

Phakaaathi Reporter
Katlego Ntsabeleng in action for Kaizer Chiefs reserves (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Katlego Ntsabeleng in action for Kaizer Chiefs reserves (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer starlet Katlego Ntsabeleng has earned himself a move to the United States.

The 21-year-old, who played for Chiefs’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge, has signed a two-year deal with Coastal Caroline Chanticleers which represent Coastal Carolina University in the Sun Belt Conference.

His move to the US was confirmed by his father, River Ntsabeleng.

“It all started at the time when South African-born Chanticleers assistant coach Kyle Timm attended one of the Varsity Football Cup games where Katlego scored an astonishing goal,” Ntsabeleng senior is quoted as saying by Goal.

READ: Chiefs manager survives armed robbery

“From that game, they started to follow his supreme technical ability which assisted the national side to secure a 2-1 victory over Lesotho in the final of the 2017 Cosafa Under-20 Championships,” he explained.

“I would like to pay my huge gratitude to Chiefs for believing in Katlego. I don’t have any doubts that soon he will overcome the challenges that come with being [in a] foreign country. I also hope that he can keep making the fans happy,” said Ntsabeleng’s father.

Katlego made an impression earlier this year, netting a crucial strike which saw his side record a 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the MultiChoice Diski Shield Cup.

ALSO READ: Pirates sign Brazilian defender

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Gabuza must make Pirates fans eat humble pie – Mangena 3.9.2018
Injury rules Billiat out of Zimbabwe squad   3.9.2018
Chiefs manager survives armed robbery 3.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.