Baxter names replacements for injured Bafana trio

Earlier on Monday, Bafana confirmed that the trio had been ruled out of this clash because of injuries.

Now coach Stuart Baxter has named his replacements for the injured trio.

“Vincent Pule (Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Supersport), Tiyani Mabunda (Sundowns) in for injured Zwane, Zungu and Kekana respectively,” read a tweet from Bafana’s official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, there are question marks on Lebo Mothiba as Baxter waits for scan results from his club, while Dean Furman and Bradley Grobler sat out Monday afternoon’s training session as they were nursing knocks.

