PSL News 3.9.2018 01:23 pm

Gabuza must make Pirates fans eat humble pie – Mangena

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thamsanqa Gabuza of orlando Pirates (Photo by Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike Mangena says Thamsanqa Gabuza needs to silence his doubters.

Mangena, who was also a victim of booing from fans during his spell at Amakhosi, says Gabuza can make Orlando Pirates fans eat humble pie by scoring goals.

“As a professional player, you must expect that you will be criticised by some in the football fraternity,” Mangena told Isolezwe.

“I once faced this situation as a player at Kaizer Chiefs. The supporters booed me.

“I never retaliated, but I made them eat the humble pie by scoring goals and they eventually pushed for me to be included in the starting line-up,” he added.

“The way Gabuza responded shows he was under this abuse for a long time and this was not the first time it happened to him,” he continued.

“I don’t think after helping Pirates to score against Leopards then he would behave in that manner, this shows he has been bottling this anger and pain inside him.

“This is the time to find a solution regarding the abuse and stress facing the players who are not respected by the supporters,” he concluded.

