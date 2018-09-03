 
PSL News 3.9.2018 12:43 pm

Injury rules Billiat out of Zimbabwe squad  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)



Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is set to Zimbabwe’s 2019 Afcon qualifier against Congo after picking up an injury during his team loss to SuperSport United over the weekend.

Billiat reportedly aggravated his hamstring injury when Chiefs crashed out of the MTN 8 on Saturday night.

“It’s a huge blow for the team. I have been communicating with his team and him (Khama) as well, and I’m told he has a hamstring problem,” Warriors manager Wellington Mupandare told The Herald.

“He played on Saturday, but he had to pass a late fitness test, but after the game, the hamstring was tight. He is out of the match and it’s very unfortunate. We have invited him to come for our own assessment, but from the information I gathered, it’s not looking pleasing.”

