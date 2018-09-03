Injury rules Billiat out of Zimbabwe squad  

Billiat reportedly aggravated his hamstring injury when Chiefs crashed out of the MTN 8 on Saturday night.

“It’s a huge blow for the team. I have been communicating with his team and him (Khama) as well, and I’m told he has a hamstring problem,” Warriors manager Wellington Mupandare told The Herald.

“He played on Saturday, but he had to pass a late fitness test, but after the game, the hamstring was tight. He is out of the match and it’s very unfortunate. We have invited him to come for our own assessment, but from the information I gathered, it’s not looking pleasing.”

