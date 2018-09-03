Benni on a mission to get Rantie back into Bafana

The 27-year-old forward joined City on deadline day, and McCarthy described the acquisition of his former Orlando Pirates teammate as “hitting the jackpot”.

“It is not just Cape Town City and I who are going to benefit, but Bafana Bafana as well and irrespective of what the coach has against him. When he bangs in the goals to the level that he should, they why should a national team deny a player who can help us qualify for a World Cup that we can’t seem to do,” said McCarthy.

The former Bournemouth striker last played an official match last October, but McCarthy is confident that once Rantie gets his groove, he will prove to be a menace.

“He is one of the best strikers that we have in the country and the fact that I have him now, my main priority is to try and get him fit as soon as possible because when he gets going… good luck to the rest of the league. He is unstoppable at his best and that is what I am going to try and do,” the City mentor added.

“I think we hit a little bit of a jackpot because he is a player who I am very fond of. He is a former teammate of mine and I know his capabilities when he is at his best. He hit a little rough patch and everybody does in life, even the great Richard Branson also had to start with a rough patch in his life,” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.