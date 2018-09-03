Bafana duo to miss Libya clash

Hlompho Kekana is possibly also missing the Libya clash after picking up an injury during Mamelodi Sundowns’ penalty loss to Cape Town City in the MTN8 semi-final second leg over the weekend.

“Bafana Bafana midfielders Bongani Zungu & Themba Zwane have been withdrawn from the squad due to injuries. Midfielder Hlompho Kekana is in serious doubt and undergoing tests at his club. Zwane was in camp but got left behind after a medical check-up by the national team doctor,” read a tweet from the national team’s official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called up his son, Lee Baxter, who is the current goalkeeper coach at Kaizer Chiefs, to the national team.

Lee replaces Andre Arendse who withdrew from Bafana due to personal commitments.

Bafana Bafana are set to take on Libya in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

