Pirates sign Brazilian defender

Marcelo started training with Pirates during the pre-season and he did enough to convince coach Micho Sredojevic and Bucs to offer him a contract.

“The signing of the Brazilian defender was concluded on the final day of the transfer window on Friday last week,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Caio, who was spotted in Pirates’ recent Project X trip in Brazil, will join his new teammates this week after impressing technical staff during the pre-season break,” the statement continued.

Player Profile

Full Name: Caio Marcelo Pinheiro da Silva

Date of Birth: 14 March 1998

Place of Birth: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Position: Defender

Previous Clubs: Nova Iguaçu, CR Vasco da Gama (loan)

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.