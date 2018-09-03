Pirates sign Brazilian defender

Marcelo started training with Pirates during the pre-season and he did enough to convince coach Micho Sredojevic and Bucs to offer him a contract.
“The signing of the Brazilian defender was concluded on the final day of the transfer window on Friday last week,” read a statement on the Pirates website.
“Caio, who was spotted in Pirates’ recent Project X trip in Brazil, will join his new teammates this week after impressing technical staff during the pre-season break,” the statement continued.
Player Profile
Full Name: Caio Marcelo Pinheiro da Silva
Date of Birth: 14 March 1998
Place of Birth: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Position: Defender
Previous Clubs: Nova Iguaçu, CR Vasco da Gama (loan)
☠ Welcome Marcelo
????https://t.co/5i3DfXk7aF
⚫⚪????⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/yMvOuPrFP5
— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) 3 September 2018
