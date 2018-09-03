 
menu
PSL News 3.9.2018 11:32 am

Pirates sign Brazilian defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
New Orlando Pirates signing Caio Marcelo (Pic Pirates)

New Orlando Pirates signing Caio Marcelo (Pic Pirates)

Orlando Pirates Football Club have announced the signing of Caio Marcelo from Nova Iguaçu Football Club.

Marcelo started training with Pirates during the pre-season and he did enough to convince coach Micho Sredojevic and Bucs to offer him a contract.

“The signing of the Brazilian defender was concluded on the final day of the transfer window on Friday last week,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Caio, who was spotted in Pirates’ recent Project X trip in Brazil, will join his new teammates this week after impressing technical staff during the pre-season break,” the statement continued.

Player Profile

Full Name: Caio Marcelo Pinheiro da Silva
Date of Birth: 14 March 1998
Place of Birth: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Position: Defender
Previous Clubs: Nova Iguaçu, CR Vasco da Gama (loan)

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.