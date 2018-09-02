 
MTN 8 News 2.9.2018 11:12 am

Solinas disappointed by MTN 8 Cup exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Giovanni Solinas, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas was disappointed to miss out on a chance to reach the MTN8 final.

Chiefs lost 3-2 on aggregate to SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

A single goal in the second half from Bradley Grobler was enough to see Chiefs crush out of the top 8 competition.

“The first half was difficult because our passing game did not work. The performance in the first half was not good,” Solinas told SuperSport TV.

“The second half was much better. We created chances. It’s a pity that we conceded that goal but the second half performance was positive.

“This is football, today we had a big opportunity to go to the final. It was very important for the club and the Chiefs family. It’s a disappointment that we are not going to the final. Now we need to work hard because this season we need to win trophies.

“We need to improve as a team. We will restart our season from the second half [performance],” he concluded.

