MTN8 is not about me – Mosimane

The Brazilians have not won the top eight competition under the guidance of “Jingles”, having last lifted the trophy in 2007, while Mosimane won it with SuperSport United 14 years ago.

Masandawana are at home to Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City tomorrow afternoon at the Lucas Moripe Stadium for the second-leg semifinal which they trial 1-0.

“I would like to put Sundowns before me,” insisted Mosimane.

“I would say if Sundowns win it then it is much better than saying I have not won it at Sundowns. It is a cup that has always eluded us and we know why. It is because we always had a Champions League game on Tuesday or Wednesday and it was always disturbing. Now that the Champions League is gone, hopefully we can wrap it up tomorrow,” said Mosimane, as his side come at the back of the elimination from the Caf Champions League earlier this week.

City and Dows have exchanged blows since the former was founded two seasons ago, and Mosimane is well aware of the threat that McCarthy’s side possess.

“They are not an easy team. They have been scoring goals and in my opinion they rested their players for this game. I didn’t see Taariq Fielies (against Free State Stars) and Thabo Nodada was rested, Ayanda Patosi was substituted to keep him fresh and I didn’t see Ebrahim Seedat.

“They rested the players because the game is important and we are looking at those things because they are taking the game seriously and I think Benni would like to win his first cup final and why not? He deserves it to be honest,” said Mosimane.

“We have to up our game, we are professionals and we know that we are not feeling well after the Champions League elimination, but we should turn that into a positive to say we have got another chance,” Mosimane added.

