Ertugral demands more from Ajax

The Turk said this ahead of this afternoon’s clash at Cape Town Stadium where they host provincial rivals Stellenbosch FC in their third match – their first as hosts.

“(After) Two away games, from the outside it doesn’t look bad but for me it is not enough. We have to do better,” said Ertugral who has vowed to ensure the Urban Warriors make a quick return to the top flight where they were relegated last season under debatable circumstances.

He is a little worried that Stellies have a coach who is well versed in the NFD in Steve Barker.

“They have a very good coach that I respect and like. His contribution to South African football and what he has achieved over the past few years is there for everyone to see, and he has done very well in bringing talent through the ranks.

“Stellenbosch are a good team, a team with good structure and they will definitely challenge for the title this season. We played a friendly against them not to long ago and it was really tough, so we expect another good game,” he said.

Having collected four points, the Urban Warriors have set themselves as early favourites to win the division but there is still a long road ahead.

Stellies have had a slow start with a draw and a defeat in their first two.

Fixtures

Saturday: Real Kings v University of Pretoria; Tshakhuma TM v TS Galaxy; Mbombela United v Witbank Spurs; Maccabi v Cape Umoya United; Ajax CT v Stellenbosch

Sunday: Jomo Cosmos v TS Sporting; Richards Bay v Royal Eagles; Uthongathi v Ubuntu CT

