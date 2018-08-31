Chippa United responds to unhappy fans

The Chilli Boys boss Sivive Mpengesi, has a reputation of firing coaches when the club doesn’t win games, responded to the supporters’ grievance with a letter on social media.

“I am aware that our supporters will not always agree with the decision taken at management level, but I urge you to trust our vision,” read the letter.

“I commit myself, together with management to give coach Eric, his Technical Team and the players all the necessary support to take the team to new heights.”

