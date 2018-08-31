 
PSL News 31.8.2018 03:08 pm

Chippa United responds to unhappy fans

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chippa United fans during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Ajax Cape Town at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 15, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Chippa United have responded to the angry fans that complained about the sacking of Dan Malesela.

The Chilli Boys boss Sivive Mpengesi, has a reputation of firing coaches when the club doesn’t win games, responded to the supporters’ grievance with a letter on social media.

“I am aware that our supporters will not always agree with the decision taken at management level, but I urge you to trust our vision,” read the letter.

“I commit myself, together with management to give coach Eric, his Technical Team and the players all the necessary support to take the team to new heights.”

