We need to stop booing our players – Pirates fan

Miladinovic admits to being upset with Gabuza after the striker threw his jersey to the fans last Tuesday, but the self-proclaimed number one fan says he has forgiven Gabuza after the club posted a video of the striker apologising to the fans.

“I didn’t feel good about it, I was not happy at all while watching the game,” Miladinovic told Phakaaathi.

“But it is okay now because we are also wrong for booing the player, the fans must also stop, I think we learn that we must support and not to do it.

“Gabuza has been frustrated with the fans before but I think the incident showed us we need to stop. I know other fans want him to leave but I think we are also wrong, so we must try and move on and support him and the team.”

