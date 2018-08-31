Pitso throws shade at former Sundowns technical director

Pitso Mosimane has taken a cheap shot at former Mamelodi Sundowns technical director Erik Hamren.

Hemren, who is now the head coach of Iceland, was roped in at Chloorkop amidst a rumoured relationship breakdown between the club-president and Mosimane.

At that point in January when he joined Masandawana, Phakaaathi understood that the Swedish-born mentor was roped in to take over as the Brazilians’ head coach, however barely eight months into the job, Hamren dumped Sundowns for Iceland.

READ: Sundowns on back foot ahead of City clash

“Coaches always feel pressure when the team does not win, especially our local coaches. I am happy that Kaitano Tembo (SuperSport United coach) is winning. Remember he had a few draws and everybody doubted him… I said he is a good coach, he can turn it around. He has got four wins out of six now,” said Mosimane.

“I am happy that SuperSport has not brought a technical director in there to help him… we are taking this guy to come and help… but he was nowhere and he comes to help,” Mosimane added.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor went on to say it has become somewhat of a culture to rope in European coaches as technical directors when positive results are forthcoming.

“You know the story about us… the technical director stays away when you are winning. Just draw twice and you will have somebody from Europe coming to sort out this local football when he was nowhere in Europe before he came.”

READ: Tembo finds scoring formula at SuperSport

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.