 
menu
PSL News 31.8.2018 10:18 am

Mahlambi set to conclude Sundowns move – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

News coming out of Egypt is that Al Ahly have agreed to sell Phakamani Mahlambi to Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to El-Ahly.com, the deal is worth around $900 000 (about R13.2 million).

Of that deal, Al Ahly will pocket $600 000 (about R8.8 million), while Mahlambi’s previous club Bidvest Wits will get $300 000 (about R4.4 million) as part of the sell-on package that was agreed between the sides when the Bafana forward joined the Egyptian giants .

“Al Ahli Club officially approved the departure of South African player Phakamani Mahlambi to Sundowns team (translated),” read a statement on the El-Ahly website.

“The total amount of money that the Sundowns club will pay will be 900,000 dollars, and the Bidvest club gets $300, 000 while the Ahli club gets 600,000 dollars, and the Red Fort will get 20% of the player’s sales return to any club (translated).”

ALSO READ: Mosimane admits to missing Billiat and Castro

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mahlambi completes Sundowns move 1.9.2018
Mosimane admits to missing Billiat and Castro 30.8.2018
Sundowns crash out of Champions League 28.8.2018

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.