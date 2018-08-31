Mahlambi set to conclude Sundowns move – report

According to El-Ahly.com, the deal is worth around $900 000 (about R13.2 million).

Of that deal, Al Ahly will pocket $600 000 (about R8.8 million), while Mahlambi’s previous club Bidvest Wits will get $300 000 (about R4.4 million) as part of the sell-on package that was agreed between the sides when the Bafana forward joined the Egyptian giants .

“Al Ahli Club officially approved the departure of South African player Phakamani Mahlambi to Sundowns team (translated),” read a statement on the El-Ahly website.

“The total amount of money that the Sundowns club will pay will be 900,000 dollars, and the Bidvest club gets $300, 000 while the Ahli club gets 600,000 dollars, and the Red Fort will get 20% of the player’s sales return to any club (translated).”

