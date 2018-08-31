SuperSport’s Tembo won’t take Chiefs for granted

The teams drew 2-2 in Atteridgeville last Sunday, meaning Matsatsantsa will have to score at least once to go through. Any victory will put SuperSport in the final, while the only other way they can qualify is with another 2-2 draw and a win on penalties (there is no extra time), or with a 3-3 draw or higher (which would put them through on away goals).

“Our attitude is that if they can score two goals at our home ground then we can do the same thing. We don’t really have to worry. We have to worry about our performance at the end of the day … that is vital for us. We are not going to panic and say we need to score, we will be patient because those two goals – or one goal – may come in the 89th minute, you never know,” said Tembo.

“We have proved before that we can go to the FNB Stadium and win – that is the kind of team that we are. We are not focusing on the goal difference, we are focusing on the game and to try and win it. That is the mentality and the attitude. We have the experience and the players to do that,” added the United coach.

Tembo is aware of the threat Solinas’ side possess, even though the Naturena Boys have not found a winning formula in their last four games. Tembo insists his troops are underdogs compared to the more popular Amakhosi.

“We are expecting a tough game, they were in the same situation when we played them in the first-leg. No matter who they are playing, they are always the favourites. It does not matter what kind of form they are in because of who they are. They are a big club with a big following,” said Tembo.

