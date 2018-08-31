 
PSL News 31.8.2018 10:10 am

Arendse withdraws from Bafana camp

Phakaaathi Reporter
Andre Arendse goalkeeper coach during the COSAFA Cup 2018 Plate Final match between South Africa and Botswana at Peter Mokaba Stadium on June 08, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Andre Arendse will not be part of South Africa’s technical team for next week’s Afcon qualifier against Libya in Durban.

Coach Stuart Baxter is expected to name a replacement for Arendre over the weekend.

“Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Andre Arendse has withdrawn from the camp preparing for the Afcon qualifier against Libya due to other commitments.

“Coach Stuart Baxter will name the replacement before the team flies out to Durban on Monday,” read a tweet from the official Bafana Bafana twitter account.

