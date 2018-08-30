There is no goal-scoring crisis at Sundowns – Onyango

However, Masandawana veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango insists there is no goal-scoring crisis at Chloorkop as they prepare to host Cape Town City in the MTN8 second-leg semifinal on Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Benni McCarthy’s City won the first-leg 1-0 in the Mother City a week ago.

“There is no crisis, it is just missing chances and we believe we can take our chances this weekend. We need to help them from the back and try to provide more balls to them but it is a team effort and we can’t blame them because then we will be dividing the team,” said Onyango.

“If a defender gets a chance he can score a set-piece and it is not only about the strikers but about the entire team. The team needs to be together to get the results. Maybe they are defending more that is why we are not scoring goals but we need to support our strikers and find a solution,” he added.

Onyango said although he would like his side to advance to the finals in regulation time, he is prepared in the eventuality that the game is to be decided through a penalty shoot.

“At the moment all we want is to go through, it doesn’t matter whether we win by penalties. These are things that must be in our mind and we must study how they kick their penalties, but at the moment we are looking for goals because we can’t go to penalties without scoring at least one.”

