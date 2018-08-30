 
Mosimane admits to missing Billiat and Castro

Phakaaathi Reporter
Leonardo Castro and Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admits to missing Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat, who left his club to join rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

With Sundowns struggling to score goals, Mosimane says Castro and Billiat’s combination could have yielded good result for his side.

“I get jealous sometimes, I’m human. It’s a cut and paste story but I have to move on. You can see I’m struggling at the moment but I’m happy with chances that we create. I will find a working combination,” Mosimane told reporters.

Sundowns were knocked out of the Caf Champions League after failing to win their last group game against Horoya.

