 
menu
MTN 8 News 30.8.2018 04:22 pm

Tembo finds scoring formula at SuperSport

Michaelson Gumede
Kaitano Tembo, coach of SuperSport United (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Kaitano Tembo, coach of SuperSport United (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Kaitano Tembo seems to have found the scoring formulae at SuperSport United as his side has now banged in seven goals in the last four appearances.

Matsatsantsa’s strikers Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike have been banging in the goals for the capital city-based side, and Tembo is counting on the duo to overcome Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday night.

United will travel to the FNB Stadium to face Amakhosi in a MTN8 second-leg semifinal match. The teams played to a 2-2 draw in Atteridgeville a week ago.

READ: SuperSport edge Chippa

“It (scoring) helps in terms of confidence, we are scoring goals which is very important. Evans Rusike scored on Wednesday and Bradley Grobler scored a brace in the first-leg and that is what we expect from our strikers,” said Tembo.

However, Tembo has called on the other SuperSport players to contribute by scoring goals.

“It gives them a lot of confidence and they become different players. We want them to chip in terms of goals and we don’t want to just have the goals coming from one source, all the attackers and midfielders,” commented Tembo.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.