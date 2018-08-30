Tembo finds scoring formula at SuperSport

Matsatsantsa’s strikers Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike have been banging in the goals for the capital city-based side, and Tembo is counting on the duo to overcome Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday night.

United will travel to the FNB Stadium to face Amakhosi in a MTN8 second-leg semifinal match. The teams played to a 2-2 draw in Atteridgeville a week ago.

“It (scoring) helps in terms of confidence, we are scoring goals which is very important. Evans Rusike scored on Wednesday and Bradley Grobler scored a brace in the first-leg and that is what we expect from our strikers,” said Tembo.

However, Tembo has called on the other SuperSport players to contribute by scoring goals.

“It gives them a lot of confidence and they become different players. We want them to chip in terms of goals and we don’t want to just have the goals coming from one source, all the attackers and midfielders,” commented Tembo.

