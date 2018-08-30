Walusimbi finally joins Kaizer Chiefs

The 29-year-old Ugandan left-back penned a three-year deal with Amakhosi which will end on 30 June 2021.

Walusimbi’s move to Chiefs had been marred by controversy with his club Gor Mahia accusing Chiefs of tapping the player.

“It has been an engaging process to finalise this move,” Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung told the club’s website.

“At the end, we are happy the process has been completed, and the player is available to play. We wish him all of the best with us.”

Walusimbi has expressed joy at joining, what he termed the “great club”.

“I’ve always known that Kaizer Chiefs is a great football club,” said Walusimbi.

“Chiefs play for honours and that’s a positive mindset that every player dreams of. Just like every footballer, I always want to move one step further in my career and I think my move to Chiefs is one such step.

“I have already adapted at Chiefs. It is easier to adapt in a professional environment. I look forward to working hard and contribute to the team,” concluded Walusimbi.

Walusimbi has played for several clubs including Sports Club Villa in Uganda and CS Don Bosco of DR Congo.

