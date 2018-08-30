 
Rusike pleads with PSL to do something about referees

Phakaaathi Reporter
Matthew Rusike of Cape Town City FC during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 matches between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium on February 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City striker Matthew Rusike was not pleased with the officiating during his team’s 2-2 draw with Free State Stars at the Goble Park.

City came back from 2-1 down to claim a point in their league game with Ea Lla Koto on Wednesday night.

“PSL really need to do something about the refs in the league. It’s a serious concern if they wish to see the game grow in the right way in this country. This is a serious plea (sic),” Rusike wrote on Twitter.

Referring to an icident that happened during the game where Ronald Putsche was given a yellow card after he was tackled by Paulus Masehe.

“That was not a card, actually one for the player in blue, but you will get a card for saying for F’s sakes, the madness.

“People are so afraid to speak up in case they get ‘in trouble’. If you don’t say something you are contributing to the downfall (sic).”

