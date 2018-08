The 33-year-old, who spent 11 years with Chiefs, has signed a two-year deal with the newly promoted Turkish club.

Tshabalala made 372 appearances for Chiefs since joining the club from Free State Stars in 2007.

Erzurumspor fans welcoming Siphiwe Tshabalala at the airport in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/sXSE0UIte7 — Aubrey ‘Aubz (@AubreyChiibi) 29 August 2018

