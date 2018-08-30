Komphela reveals what he told Gabuza

Gabuza has come under fire after he walked off the field during his side’s 2-1 Absa Premiership win over Black Leopards.

The striker took off his jersey and threw it at the Pirates fans who were calling for his substitution during the first half.

READ: Calls for calm after freak Gabuza incident

Komphela, who is no stranger to fan abuse during his unsuccessful three-year stint with Kaizer Chiefs, said he spent over 18 minutes on the phone with Gabuza while Pirates were on the bus back from Polokwane.

“I called Thamsanqa while they were on their way back from the game in Polokwane and we spoke for 18 mins and 35 seconds on the phone. I said to him that from my own lessons, social media is dangerous and he mustn’t listen and read too much of what happens there,” Komphela told the media after his side’s 2-2 draw with Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

“The second thing I said to Gabuza, ‘Listen, my man. The only way to come out of this, I might say, be strong, be strong, but I need to equip you with tools on how to be strong. Now, this is what you do, you’re driving home, what’s your favourite music?’ He said RnB.

“I said, ‘Go to the Apple playlists, go search for RnB and try to download. The more you get that, it gives you positive energy and you forget the rest. When you arrive at the club, where’s your car – is it clean or dirty? Go and do what you like most’.

“I told him, ‘Go to Adidas, get the T-shirt you want and spoil yourself. You got paid, it’s month-end – thanks God. So if this [incident] has happened, and there’s a pair of sneakers you want but your budget is tight, forget your budget. Look after your emotions. Go buy that pair of shoes’.

Meanwhile, Gabuza sent out an apology to his Orlando Pirates teammates and the fans for his outburst.

WATCH: Gabuza issues apology to Pirates teammates and fans

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.