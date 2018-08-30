Sundowns have lots to learn – Pitso

Masandawana won the Champions League just two years ago, and reached the quarterfinals in 2017, but this time they failed to progress after only managing a goalless draw at home to Guinea’s Horoya.

Brazilians coach Mosimane said after the game that South Africans need to be patient with his club as they are still “paying school fees” in the competition. His main point seemed to be that his side had not learned to play the darker arts of the game as well as others. Horoya’s players were guilty of time-wasting, particularly towards the end of the match, knowing a point would be enough to see them through to the quarterfinals.

“As much as we have been in this tournament for four years in a row, we are still babies and we play this tournament the South African way, with a clean soul and fair play,” said the Sundowns coach.

“You know the story of African football … we can’t complain about people falling and all of that, we had 90 minutes to score. But it doesn’t look good, for me it looks ugly and it looks bad for football.

“As long as we keep representing the country, one day we will break the ice and win it again. Be patient with us and remember the history of when it was won by Pirates and how many years we had to wait to win it. Give us a chance,” Mosimane added.

“To win the Champions League is difficult. It is not about whether you are a good team or you’re not a good team. It is all the components of the mentality and understanding of what you need to do to win the Champions League. If you are lacking that kind of mentality to be canny and know how to maneuver around the programme, you will not win it.”

Sundowns will be back in Champions League action this year, of course, the 2018/19 edition set to kick off at the end of November, with the Confederation of African Football having made adjustments to their calendar.

