Polokwane City and Arrows share the spoils

It started badly for the visitors, who had beaten Baroka FC in their last game, when with just three minutes played, Arrows were awarded a penalty after Siboniso Conco was taken down inside the box.

But Polokwane keeper George Chigova was to come to his team’s aid as he got down sharply to save Limbikani Mzava’s spot kick.

There was, however, to be no denying the KZN club from going in front as Nkanyiso Mngwengwe netted with a seventh minute header from a corner kick.

More chances followed for the Durban team, but both Lionel Mutizwa and Lerato Lamola were unable to hit the target.

Rise and Shine were also enjoying some good passages of play and had a 23rd minute opening when Salulani Phiri shot wide, before Walter Musona hit an effort over the bar 10 minutes later.

The visitors were rewarded for their fight four minutes before the break when Arrows keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede failed to get a strong enough hand to Rodney Ramagalela’s shot which ended in the net.

Abafana Bes’thende upped their efforts after the restart and Chigova did well to keep out a couple of shots in quick succession from Mutizwa.

The visitors, though, remained in contention and they had a chance on 70 minutes through Simphiwe Booi, whose effort was well-saved by Gumede.

There was another chance late on for the Limpopo team, when Mohammed Anas fired just wide, while Arrows also had several sniffs at goal in the dying stages, but this was ultimately to be a match in which the spoils were shared after a lively encounter in KwaMashu.

