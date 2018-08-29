Wits crush AmaZulu to entrench top spot

Wits and AmaZulu went into the match with something in common. They both had only lost one league game so far this season and to the same opponents in SuperSport United.

However, any hopes that Cavin Johnson’s charges had of collecting points on the road, suffered a major setback when former Chippa United midfielder Gift Motupa headed the hosts into the lead as early as the third minute.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt needs to be commended for signing Deon Hotto from Free State Stars in the off-season, and the winger looks settled in his new surroundings as he made the run to set midfielder Mxolisi Macuphu up to double the score for the home side in the 28th minute.

Scottish striker Simon Murray, got his debut goal for Wits in the 71st minute to add to a woeful night for the Durban-based side.

At the other end of the park, AmaZulu simply did not have enough ball possession to create sufficient chances to swing the match their way, with Wits keeper Darren Keet up to the task when required.

Next up for Wits, on 12 points from five games, is an away trip to struggling Maritzburg United on September 15, while Amazulu (six points from four matches) will return to Egoli for an outing against Kaizer Chiefs on September 22.

