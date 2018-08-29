WATCH: Gabuza issues apology to Pirates teammates and fans

Gabuza was sent off during the Absa Premiership clash against Black Leopards at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium after throwing his shirt at the fans and also walking off the field.

In a video posted on the Pirates official Twitter account, Gabuza said frustration led to his reaction.

“I just want to say that I am really, really sorry to all the supporters and my team for my actions. It was due to frustration that led to my reaction to throw my jersey at the supporters during the game,” he said.

It is yet to be known if whether or not Pirates will take any disciplinary action against the player.

Watch Gabuza apologising to Pirates teammates and fans:

☠ A message from Thamsanqa Gabuza

⚫⚪????⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/nLJEu3ThBI — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) 29 August 2018

