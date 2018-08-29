 
PSL News 29.8.2018 07:01 pm

Blow by blow: SuperSport United vs Chippa United

Buyani Sali of Chippa United slide tackled by Dean Furman of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadum.(Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SupeSport United will be looking to maintain their good form when they host Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

After kicking off the new season a disappointing result away to Cape Town City, SuperSport have bounced back with three consecutive wins across all competition, before they were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final tie over the weekend.

The match sees the return of former Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler to the capital city, as he takes charge of the Chilli Boy in a match for the first time, having replaced Dan Malesela who was sacked just after three games at the helm.

Tinkler will be looking to change the club’s fortunes by registering a first win of the season when he faces his former team tonight.

Chippa are currently languishing near the foot of the table, just a point above bottom-feeders Maritzburg United.

