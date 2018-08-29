Blow by blow: SuperSport United vs Chippa United

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

After kicking off the new season a disappointing result away to Cape Town City, SuperSport have bounced back with three consecutive wins across all competition, before they were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final tie over the weekend.

The match sees the return of former Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler to the capital city, as he takes charge of the Chilli Boy in a match for the first time, having replaced Dan Malesela who was sacked just after three games at the helm.

Tinkler will be looking to change the club’s fortunes by registering a first win of the season when he faces his former team tonight.

Chippa are currently languishing near the foot of the table, just a point above bottom-feeders Maritzburg United.

