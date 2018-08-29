PSL gives Thohoyandou Stadium the green light

Leopards had to upgrade the stadium before the PSL could allow any official games to take place at the club’s home ground.

Phakaaathi was informed by a reliable source last week that the club was waiting for licenses from the Premier Soccer League for the games to be played at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

“Please take note that the rest of our home fixtures including cup competitions will all be played at Thohoyandou Stadium,” read a tweet from Leopards.

