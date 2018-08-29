 
PSL News 29.8.2018

PSL gives Thohoyandou Stadium the green light

Phakaaathi Reporter
Black Leopards team photo during the Absa Premiership match between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 28, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards have confirmed that they will play their remaining games of the season at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

Leopards had to upgrade the stadium before the PSL could allow any official games to take place at the club’s home ground.

Phakaaathi was informed by a reliable source last week that the club was waiting for licenses from the Premier Soccer League for the games to be played at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

“Please take note that the rest of our home fixtures including cup competitions will all be played at Thohoyandou Stadium,” read a tweet from Leopards.

