SuperSport snap up Zambian defender

Zambian side Power Dynamos have announced that defender Billy Mutale has joined SuperSport United on a permanent deal.

In a media statement seen by Phakaaathi, Dynamos CEO Happie Munkondya says the decision to sell Mutale to SuperSport is good for the player’s personal career development and growth.

“At Power, Mutale was a formidable player and a cherished pillar as he always displayed mature disposition and leadership on and off the pitch.

“We would like to commend him for being upfront with his intention to move and achieve desired personal objectives and for the deep trust he has built with the club based on a mutually beneficial relationship.

“Power Dynamos has no reason to doubt that Billy Mutale will serve his new club diligently,” wrote Munkondya.

The 25-year-old Mutale has played for the Zambian Under-23 team and also the senior side.

He played for Chipolopolo in this year’s Cosafa Cup tournament in Polokwane.

