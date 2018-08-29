Chiefs Tuesday confirmed that Tshabalala has signed for Turkish top-flight club Erzurumspor.

“He has a big name in Turkey‚ we have often spoken about him and people know him very well. Hopefully he can fulfil those expectations‚” Ertugral told TimesLIVE.

“We wanted him when I was in Sivasspor in 2009 and we really put a lot of money on the table. I have had a wish in the last few years that he would go play in Turkey.”

“He looks after himself‚ so for him age is only a number‚” Ertugral said. “Lebo was a little unlucky‚ but it is important for South Africans‚ given the history of recent years‚ to go there and play in that league.”

Ertugral also cautioned that Tshabalala may have a challenge to get acquainted to a new culture in Turkey.

“They are a team on the Asian side in what I call the far east of Turkey‚” Ertugral explained.

“He [Tshabalala] will have to adapt to the Eastern way of thinking. For him‚ I wish it was a team from‚ say‚ Istanbul‚ or those areas [in the west of the country].”

