 
menu
PSL News 29.8.2018 02:51 pm

Tshabalala is a big name is Turkey – Ertugral

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral has revealed that a number of clubs in Turkey tried to lure Siphiwe Tshabalala away from Kaizer Chiefs over the years.

Chiefs  Tuesday confirmed that Tshabalala has signed for Turkish top-flight club Erzurumspor.

“He has a big name in Turkey‚ we have often spoken about him and people know him very well. Hopefully he can fulfil those expectations‚” Ertugral told TimesLIVE.

“We wanted him when I was in Sivasspor in 2009 and we really put a lot of money on the table. I have had a wish in the last few years that he would go play in Turkey.”

“He looks after himself‚ so for him age is only a number‚” Ertugral said. “Lebo was a little unlucky‚ but it is important for South Africans‚ given the history of recent years‚ to go there and play in that league.”

Ertugral also cautioned that Tshabalala may have a challenge to get acquainted to a new culture in Turkey.

“They are a team on the Asian side in what I call the far east of Turkey‚” Ertugral explained.

“He [Tshabalala] will have to adapt to the Eastern way of thinking. For him‚ I wish it was a team from‚ say‚ Istanbul‚ or those areas [in the west of the country].”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
WATCH: Tshabalala receives warm welcome in Turkey 30.8.2018
Chiefs confirm Tshabalala’s departure 28.8.2018
Ajax sign former Stars defender 25.8.2018

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.