PSL News 29.8.2018 02:31 pm

Micho hails Pirates players after Leopards win

Phakaaathi Reporter
Milutin Sredojevic, head coach of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has praised the attitude of his players following their hard-fought 2-1 win over Black Leopards on Wednesday night.

Bucs had to finish the game with 10 men after striker Thamsanqa Gabuza walked off the field after the team had taken the lead in the 34th minute through a Tshivhavhudzi Ndou own goal.

Gabuza came back in the 51st minute but was given his marching orders by referee Thando Ndzandzeka.

“It’s not easy to play over 60 minutes with a player less. I want to give credit to the players. We cooled our heads at half-time. They gave everything they could. They respected the jersey and the supporters,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

“Deservedly we got the second goal. We showed a lack of concentration to allow the equaliser. It became a thriller and unpredictable towards the end. I believe we deserved to win given what we have given on the field,” he added.

“In any way, we reset ourselves in a 5-3-1 (formation), dropping back, because it’s not easy to play against a very good team like Black Leopards with a player down for 60 minutes.

“I want to give credit to the players. They have given everything,” concluded the Serbian coach.

Pirates’ next game is against SuperSport United at home on September 15.

