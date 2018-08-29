Ex-Pirates striker slams ‘stupid’ Gabuza

This comes Gabuza flung his jersey at a crowd angered by his earlier misses after his cross led to a Thivhavhudzi Ndou own goal that gave Pirates the lead in the 2-1 win over Black Leopards at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

“It was stupid of Gabuza to leave the field. Jeering has happened to Phil Masinga and Jerry Sikhosana before, but they came back and proved the supporters wrong. Pirates and the PSL must take action,” said Sebola after the game.

“You must remember that Pirates have gone for three games without winning a game. Today (Tuesday) he was doing well getting chances but missing and then they got the goal and he took off the jersey and threw it at the supporters, it was unprofessional from Gabuza.

“I am happy that the referee took action against him and sent him off.”

