Can Josephs help AmaZulu overcome Wits?

Josephs spent five seasons at Wits under Gavin Hunt, before joining AmaZulu on a three-year deal ahead of the current campaign. The 38-year-old has made a good start to his time in Durban and is set to start against his former club at Bidvest Stadium.

“You can try and get that information from the player, but in the back of my mind, Gavin will be saying ‘Moeneeb is going to tell them (AmaZulu) x, y and z, so we are going to do this instead!'” warned Johnson.

Johnson did praise Josephs, who has been part of an AmaZulu defence that has conceded just twice so far, and won two of their three league matches.

“His experience as far as lifting the younger players and his leadership, money can’t buy that,” said the AmaZulu coach.

Wits started the season on fire, winning their first three league games, though they slipped up at home to SuperSport United in their last match.

“You have got to give it to Gavin, he brought in some good players, we know Wits are always going to be difficult. We are looking it from a positive point of view, if we can come back with one point we will have done well,” said Johnson.

AmaZulu are set to add striker Bongi Ntuli to their ranks before the transfer window closes, with the player signing on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the meantime, new Argentine forward Emiliano Tade has done well, netting his first goal in the 2-1 win over Free State Stars.

“He got his first goal (against Stars) and played well against Baroka (in AmaZulu’s first match). At SuperSport he broke down in the morning before the game and we had to take him to hospital. He picked himself up against Stars. Now he knows he must stay away from sushi!”

Johnson, meanwhile, said that defender Sadat Ouro-Akoriko, injured in the opener against Baroka and Zimbabwean midfielder Ovidy Karuru are still out.

