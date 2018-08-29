 
African Soccer 29.8.2018 10:07 am

We tried all we could – Pitso

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says his side threw everything at Horoya AC on Tuesday night, but even their best was not enough as they bowed out of the Caf Champions League.

Masandawana were held to a 0-0 draw with the Guinea outfit at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, in a match they needed a win to advance to the quarterfinals.

“We are in a difficult situation because we did not qualify, it is just unfortunate that we missed so many chances, we did what we had to do,” said Mosimane.

“We tried and we pressed. We threw everything, we took a full-back out and took all the risks but that’s football, when you dint take your chances that’s the way it goes. Congratulations to Horoya and we wish them all of the best,” he added.

Sundowns have uncharacteristically failed to finds the back of the net in four games on the trot, and Mosimane says while they are creating scoring chances, their challenge is converting those opportunities.

“We have to look at the game, how it went, there are a lot of positives and the attitude was good,” said Mosimane.

“When you don’t have goals, it is normal in a team. The challenge is when you dint create a chance to score, then you know you have a problem. We don’t have a problem to create the goals, the challenge is that we are not scoring.”

