PSL News 29.8.2018 10:06 am

PSL players defend Gabuza

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United on the 19 August 2017 at Orlando Stadium © Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Two Absa Premiership players have shown support to Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza who came under fire for throwing his shirt towards the fans before leaving the field in Bucs’ 2-1 win over Black Leopards last night.

Gabuza left the field during the first half after helping Pirates grab the lead through an own goal.

Prior to leaving the field, the striker was subjected to boos by some of the Pirates fans.

His dramatic exit from the field sparked huge debate especially on social media with people arguing over whether it was justified or not.

Chippa United captain Mark Mayambela and SuperSport United striker James Keene have come out in support of Gabuza.

“Really feel for Gabuza. Week in week out gives a 100% for the club & team mates. He is going through a hard time as a player, we should get behind him and lift his spirts again. Missed chances or not, he is a human being & a good footballer who doesn’t deserve to be treated this way,” wrote Keene on twitter.

“I feel for Gabuza being rejected by your own is discouraging and heart breaking. Missed chances or not. He works so hard for that team. He gives his best. That’s not how football should be!,” wrote Mayambela on twitter.

