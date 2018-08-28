PSL announce four new disciplinary charges

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has been charged with contravening the National Soccer League (NSL) Compliance Manual (Media Manual) after he failed to attend a post-match press conference/ mixed zone after the Premiership fixture between Free State Stars FC and AmaZulu FC on August 19 in Durban. He will appear before the DC on September 4.

The Baroka FC goalkeeper, Ayanda Dlamini has been charged with misconduct after he allegedly threw a ball at a member of the youth programme (ball boy) during the Premiership fixture between Baroka FC and Polokwane City on August 18. He will appear before the DC on September 6.

The Premier Soccer League has called Eric Tinkler to appear in front of the DC for making comments that brought the League into disrepute on February 24 while he was still coaching SuperSport United FC.

Following a pitch invasion during their Premiership fixture against Black Leopards in East London on August 18, the club has been charged with contravening the NSL Security Manual for failing to provide adequate security at a home match. They will appear on September 6.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.