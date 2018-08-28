Mokoena reminds me of myself – Lamola

Lamola says the United midfielder is exciting to watch and has an “old school” approach to playing football.

“The standard has gone down to be honest when you look at our football over the years,” Lamola told Phakaaathi.

“I still follow the local game, I love football. I watch SuperSport and I see Mokoena. He is one player that I would say reminds me of myself.

“I have not seen enough of him yet but from the game I have watched so far, he is the one player that I would say resembles me on the field.”

