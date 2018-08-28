 
PSL News 28.8.2018 01:00 pm

Baxter confirms Chiefs approach

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bobby Motaung and Stuart Baxter during the Absa Premiership match between University of Pretoria and Kaizer Chiefs at Tuks Stadium on April 14, 2015 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs were looking to bring him back to the club to replace Steve Komphela.

Baxter added that he had a single discussion with Amakhosi.

“I went to Sweden to watch the World Cup and do live reports for Safa, but I was bombarded by reports and counter reports about Chiefs’ interest in me,” said Baxter at a press conference to announce the Bafana squad to face Libya next week.

“I would imagine that every time Chiefs need a coach, my name will come up in there somewhere.

“There was a scenario that people were hoping that will happen. There was a bit of life in that one (Baxter returning to Chiefs). Yes there was life in that one, doesn’t that mean they were there every day pestering me. Was it an ongoing saga as it looked in the press? No, it wasn’t.”

