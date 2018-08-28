Mosimane: Even an own goal will do

Masandawana welcome Guinea side Horoya AC in a do-or-die encounter this evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians go into the match with the head-to-head statistics in their favour as they drew 2-2 with Horoya when they visited Guinea in May. Only a win for the Chloorkop-based side will be enough to see them go through to the knockout stages of the Caf Chmapions League.

READ: Win or bust for goal-shy Sundowns

“The game is not about how goals you score, nor about stats. What we have is a chance to go to the quarterfinals of the Champions League,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

“For a goal today I will even take a deflection, even an own goal, I would take it. That is the kind of level. We always score here. In the Champions League there is always a goal,” Mosimane added.

Should Downs advance, they would reach the knockout stages for the third season on the spin.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.