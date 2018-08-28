 
African Soccer 28.8.2018 12:41 pm

Mosimane: Even an own goal will do

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane is so desperate to advance to the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League, that he does not mind if the opposition score an own-goal for his Mamelodi Sundowns outfit.

Masandawana welcome Guinea side Horoya AC in a do-or-die encounter this evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians go into the match with the head-to-head statistics in their favour as they drew 2-2 with Horoya when they visited Guinea in May. Only a win for the Chloorkop-based side will be enough to see them go through to the knockout stages of the Caf Chmapions League.

“The game is not about how goals you score, nor about stats. What we have is a chance to go to the quarterfinals of the Champions League,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

“For a goal today I will even take a deflection, even an own goal, I would take it. That is the kind of level. We always score here. In the Champions League there is always a goal,” Mosimane added.

Should Downs advance, they would reach the knockout stages for the third season on the spin.

