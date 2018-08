Langa played for the Com Fitness Academy under coach Mxolisi Mthembu.

His coach, Mthembu told Isolezwe that the goal minder is expected to move to the French club on September 3.

Usayinwe iParis Saint-Germain yaseFrance unozinti osemncane waseHammarsdale eKZN. Thola @IsolezweNews kusasa pic.twitter.com/ri67BPRxN1 — Nduduzo (@MgabadeliNdu) 27 August 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.