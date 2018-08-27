We need to put in more effort – Billiat

Billiat scored one and made an assist in the 2-2 draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Firstly, I want to thank God with yet another opportunity. It’s always great to be out here getting this opportunity of playing football, which is what we always want to do,” Billiat told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I think we played better in the second half. We reacted accordingly and applied what the coach wanted us to do passing the balls in between and finding each other.

“Brilliant goal from Castro, it’s always something that we work on. Hopefully we will work more on the combinations, score goals and win games.

“But great performance from the guys, we really worked hard and it’s just a good feeling. More effort needs to be put on in the second leg.

“When the result is like this, we feel more pressure and we cannot let it go anymore. We have to give our best. Score goals and try not to concede.”

Chiefs will meet SuperSport again in the second leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

