Coetzee’s Sundowns debut delayed by injury 

Coetzee joined the defending Absa Premiership champions at the beginning of last season after his move to Scottish Premiership club Celtic fell through.

The defender spent the whole of last season on the side-lines because on an injury and he is said to be struggling to get back to full fitness.

“We can’t do anything, we have to wait. He is kicking a little bit, he is touching the ball, he is coming up, ‘pain…coach, pain,’ sometimes he is okay, (but) I feel sorry, what a talent hey,” said Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

“But we at Sundowns, we are patient, it is not easy when you spend so much money on him, but that is football.

“I told him that he needs to pray a lot, maybe these things can change you never know.”

