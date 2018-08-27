 
menu
PSL News 27.8.2018 04:14 pm

Williams needs to put Khune under pressure – Johnson

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) and Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) during the South African national soccer team training session at University of Johannesburg Grounds on September 01, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) and Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) during the South African national soccer team training session at University of Johannesburg Grounds on September 01, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Grant Johnson has backed SuperSport United goal minder Ronwen Williams to succeed Itumeleng Khune as Bafana Bafana’s first choice goalkeeper.

“I worked with Ronwen from when he was 13-years-old. I know him from a young age,” Johnson told Phakaaathi.

“For me as a goalkeeper you need to be able to play as a sweeper, past the ball to your wingers and dictate the tempo of the game. I think Ronwen is a quality goalkeeper, he can get better and eliminate some mistakes. His distribution is good.

“I think he is one of those that need to put Khune under pressure for the Bafana goalkeeper jersey. I think Ronwen can do it, he has the ability to do it. I think he just needs to take his game to the next level,” Johnson added.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is expected to announce his squad for next week’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya on Tuesday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Baxter confirms Chiefs approach 28.8.2018
Solinas demands a lot more from Khune 28.8.2018
We need to put in more effort – Billiat 27.8.2018

 

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.