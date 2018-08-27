NPA revives fraud case against Bobby Motaung – report

The case was struck off the roll in 2016.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed to the Sunday World that a meeting between advocate Patrick Nkuna, investigator Mashudu Mashamba and Hawks boss Zama Basi was held to discuss bringing the case back.

“We can confirm that the meeting took place in the Hawks offices where the decision to revive the case was taken,” Nyuswa is quoted as saying by the Sunday newspaper.

“However, the case has not been placed on the court roll yet, it is currently not with us but it’s still with the Hawks,” Nyuswa added.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi also confirmed the revival of the case to the Sunday World.

“The matter is receiving attention, but we are not obliged to discuss the details with the media,” he said.

