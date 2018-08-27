 
PSL News 27.8.2018 01:46 pm

NPA revives fraud case against Bobby Motaung – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bobby Motaung, Football Manager of Kaizer Chiefs (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Bobby Motaung, Football Manager of Kaizer Chiefs (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority in Mpumalanga are reportedly reviving the fraud case against Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung.

The case was struck off the roll in 2016.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed to the Sunday World that a meeting between advocate Patrick Nkuna, investigator Mashudu Mashamba and Hawks boss Zama Basi was held to discuss bringing the case back.

“We can confirm that the meeting took place in the Hawks offices where the decision to revive the case was taken,” Nyuswa is quoted as saying by the Sunday newspaper.

“However, the case has not been placed on the court roll yet, it is currently not with us but it’s still with the Hawks,” Nyuswa added.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi also confirmed the revival of the case to the Sunday World.

“The matter is receiving attention, but we are not obliged to discuss the details with the media,” he said.

ALSO READ: Manyama set to make Chiefs debut in two weeks’ time

