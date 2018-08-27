On-form Ntshangase faces competition from Dax

Ntshangase, nicknamed ‘Mr Champagne Pass’ by the Chiefs fans, seems to have rediscovered his form at Chiefs as he has embraced the role of orchestrating and instigating moves in attack for the Glamour Boys this season.

Ntshangase has started all of Chiefs’ six games this season and finished all bar one where an injury forced Giovanni Solinas to withdraw him. However, the former Black Leopards midfielder will have to fight for his place against Andrianarimanana.

“Dax is a central midfielder playing box-to-box, he plays the same position as Ntshangase. He plays that position in the national team. When the club was scouting him they were looking for a box-to-box midfielder who can play offensive and defensive,” said Solinas.

“We are waiting for the paperwork and he can help us. When the good players come, I am very happy. A coach’s problem is when there are no players but Dax is a good player,” he added.

Like most, Silonas is struggling to pronounce Dax’s name, but he seems to have found way around Andrianarimanana’s 27-character long full-name.

“It is a big name and big surname… I can’t (pronounce it). It is unbelievable. I told him that I will call him ‘Adrian’ or Dax because if I repeat the name and surname, the game will finish,” said Solinas.

