Manyama set to make Chiefs debut in two weeks’ time

Solinas believes Manyama is close to being ready to make his debut for Amakhosi after joining the team as a free agent during the current transfer period.

“I want to play attacking football. For me we are Kaizer Chiefs and we have to win games and trophies. I know only one manner [way] to win trophies and games and that’s by scoring more than the opponent,” Solinas told the media after his side’s 2-2 draw against SuperSport United at the weekend.

“Lebo is our big player. The player has started a special programme to improve his fitness. I think it is for a minimum of two weeks.

“When Lebo is fit, I think this player could help to score goals to help us win games,” added the Italian.

“I am very happy that Lebo has come to us.

“So, we are waiting for Lebo to improve his fitness and I’m sure when he is fit we have another option in the attackers,” concluded Solinas.

