Molangoane out until next year

The 30-year-old’s leg was broken during an MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Free State Stars more than a fortnight ago.

Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas said he became emotional when he visited Molangoane in hospital.

“When I got to the hospital to see Joseph it was very emotional because when you work with the guys every day you share the good and the bad with them,” said Solinas after his side’s 2-2 draw away to SuperSport United in the MTN8 first-leg semifinal at the weekend.

“We will wait for him next year, maybe around January or February. I am happy because his reaction psychologically is positive; he is a strong boy. He will recover and come back quickly, but at the minimum we need five months,” Solinas added.

