PSL News 27.8.2018 10:49 am

Stars midfielder linked with Gauteng move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sinethemba Jantjie of Free State Stars during the Nedbank Cup, Final match between Maritzburg United and Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium on May 19, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Free State Stars midfielder Sinethemba Jantjie is wanted by Gauteng clubs, according to his agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi.

Jantjie has been linked with Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the past.

“Well, nothing has changed regarding contract renewal talks with Free State Stars,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

“In fact, they are yet to come back to us with an improved offer because we only discussed the previous offer over the phone.

“There has been no communication regarding another offer. We are obviously not happy with how things are going at the moment,” he added.

Mulovhedzi said ‘big clubs’ from Gauteng have contacted him about a possible move away from Ea Lla Koto.

“Yes, there are clubs that have been put on alert after learning about the player’s situation with Free State Stars,” he revealed.

“However, I cannot disclose the names of the clubs that are interested in the player. For now, I can only confirm that they are big clubs they are keen to sign him,” he concluded.

